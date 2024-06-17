Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Change an E-2C Tire [Image 9 of 12]

    Sailors Change an E-2C Tire

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Hemchandarbose Persaud (AW), from Summerfield, Florida, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 116, changes an E-2C tire on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 19, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 23:04
    Photo ID: 8486741
    VIRIN: 240619-N-VX022-2094
    Resolution: 7342x4130
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    E-2C
    Tire Change
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 2024

