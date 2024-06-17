Air Operations

240530-N-DM318-1010 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY 30, 2024) An MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter from the "Golden Flacons" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) lands aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) prior to personnel transfer May 30. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA