Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Air Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240530-N-DM318-1010 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY 30, 2024) An MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter from the "Golden Flacons" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) lands aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) prior to personnel transfer May 30. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 22:00
    Photo ID: 8486707
    VIRIN: 240530-N-DM318-1010
    Resolution: 5443x3888
    Size: 904.51 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bridge wing watch
    Deck log recording
    Air Operations
    Air Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Commander Task Force (CTF) 70
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)
    HSC-12 Seahawks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT