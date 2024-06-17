Deck log recording

240530-N-DM318-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY 30, 2024) Lt.j.g. Wei-Ling Moloy, from Hockessin, Delaware, reviews and signs out the deck log following being relieved as the officer of the deck aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) May 30. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8486706
|VIRIN:
|240530-N-DM318-1005
|Resolution:
|7186x5133
|Size:
|998.24 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
