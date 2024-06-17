VMM-165 Supports 3rd MLR at MASA 24

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, aligns to a KC-130J Super Hercules attached to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, while conducting an air-to-air refueling operation during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in the South China Sea June 16, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

