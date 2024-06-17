Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 Supports 3rd MLR at MASA 24 [Image 11 of 11]

    VMM-165 Supports 3rd MLR at MASA 24

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, aligns to a KC-130J Super Hercules attached to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, while conducting an air-to-air refueling operation during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in the South China Sea June 16, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 21:40
    Photo ID: 8486690
    VIRIN: 240616-M-PO838-1269
    Resolution: 6224x3501
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165 Supports 3rd MLR at MASA 24 [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    VMM-165
    15thMEU
    3rd MLR
    MASA24
    IMEFSummerSeries

