    VMM-165 Supports 3rd MLR at MASA 24 [Image 8 of 11]

    VMM-165 Supports 3rd MLR at MASA 24

    LAOAG, PHILIPPINES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Evans, a crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, carries a fuel line to a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to VMM-165 (Rein.), 15th MEU, during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in Laoag, Philippines June 16, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024
    Location: LAOAG, PH
