U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jordan Johnson, a crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, unloads mail from a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to VMM-165 (Rein.), 15th MEU, during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in Laoag, Philippines June 16, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 21:40
|Photo ID:
|8486670
|VIRIN:
|240616-M-PO838-1236
|Resolution:
|6224x4672
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|LAOAG, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-165 Supports 3rd MLR at MASA 24 [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
