U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jordan Johnson, a crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, unloads mail from a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to VMM-165 (Rein.), 15th MEU, during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in Laoag, Philippines June 16, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 21:40 Photo ID: 8486670 VIRIN: 240616-M-PO838-1236 Resolution: 6224x4672 Size: 2.52 MB Location: LAOAG, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-165 Supports 3rd MLR at MASA 24 [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.