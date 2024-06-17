Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 Supports 3rd MLR at MASA 24 [Image 6 of 11]

    VMM-165 Supports 3rd MLR at MASA 24

    LAOAG, PHILIPPINES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jordan Johnson, left, and Cpl. William Evans, center, both crew chiefs assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, unload mail from a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to VMM-165 (Rein.), 15th MEU, during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in Laoag,Philippines June 16, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 21:40
    Location: LAOAG, PH
