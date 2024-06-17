Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security Reaction Force [Image 2 of 2]

    Security Reaction Force

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240523-N-DM318-1052 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY. 23, 2024) Sailors participate in a Security Reaction Force class aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) May. 23, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 20:11
    Photo ID: 8486554
    VIRIN: 240523-N-DM318-1052
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 830.71 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Reaction Force [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Replenishment-at-Sea
    Security Reaction Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Commander Task Force (CTF) 70
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT