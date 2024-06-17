240523-N-DM318-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY. 23, 2024) Sailors heave a line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)) during a Replenishment-at-Sea in the Philippine Sea, May. 23, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

