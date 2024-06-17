240523-N-DM318-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY. 23, 2024) Sailors heave a line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)) during a Replenishment-at-Sea in the Philippine Sea, May. 23, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 20:11
|Photo ID:
|8486548
|VIRIN:
|240523-N-DM318-1005
|Resolution:
|3360x4704
|Size:
|830.89 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
