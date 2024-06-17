SASEBO, Japan (June 18, 2024) Task Force 76 Commander’s Conference attendees onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) listen to a legal brief in the ship’s wardroom while moored in Sasebo, Japan, June 18. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 20:09
|Photo ID:
|8486535
|VIRIN:
|240618-N-PV363-1072
|Resolution:
|4176x1675
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Commander's Conference [Image 2 of 2], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS
