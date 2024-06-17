SASEBO, Japan (June 18, 2024) Task Force 76 Commander’s Conference attendees onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) listen to a legal brief in the ship’s wardroom while moored in Sasebo, Japan, June 18. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 20:09 Photo ID: 8486535 VIRIN: 240618-N-PV363-1072 Resolution: 4176x1675 Size: 4.96 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Commander’s Conference [Image 2 of 2], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.