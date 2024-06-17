Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Commander’s Conference [Image 2 of 2]

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (June 18, 2024) Task Force 76 Commander’s Conference attendees onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) listen to a legal brief in the ship’s wardroom while moored in Sasebo, Japan, June 18. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Commander’s Conference [Image 2 of 2], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

