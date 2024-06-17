Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily maintenance

    Daily maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240522-N-DM318-1002 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY. 22, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 3rd Class Letrell King, from Dinwiddie, Virginia, conducts training on the Signal Flow of Data Acquisition Unit for Smartship aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, May. 22, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 20:04
    Photo ID: 8486532
    VIRIN: 240522-N-DM318-1002
    Resolution: 6378x4556
    Size: 948.87 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Commander Task Force (CTF) 70
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

