Daily maintenance

240522-N-DM318-1002 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY. 22, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 3rd Class Letrell King, from Dinwiddie, Virginia, conducts training on the Signal Flow of Data Acquisition Unit for Smartship aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, May. 22, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

