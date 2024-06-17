USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Commander’s Conference

SASEBO, Japan (June 18, 2024) Rear Adm. Chris Stone, commander, Task Force 76 and Expeditionary Strike Group 7, speaks at the Task Force 76 Commander’s Conference hosted aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while moored in Sasebo, Japan, June 18. TF 76/ESG 7 is an operational command based out of Okinawa and is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations to support a full range of U.S. Seventh Fleet theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to full combat operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

