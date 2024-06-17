240521-N-DM318-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY. 21, 2024) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Ricardo Munoz, from Midland, Texas, tests the Pneumatic Pilot Release valve as part of daily maintenace aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, May. 21, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.