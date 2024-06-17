Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    Daily maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240521-N-DM318-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY. 21, 2024) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Ricardo Munoz, from Midland, Texas, tests the Pneumatic Pilot Release valve as part of daily maintenace aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, May. 21, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    US Navy
    Commander Task Force (CTF) 70
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

