    Daily maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240521-N-DM318-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY. 21, 2024) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class James Camden, from Colorado Spring, Colorado, prepares to flush water out of the magazine sprinkler system to replace it with fresh water aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, May. 21, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8486528
    VIRIN: 240521-N-DM318-1001
    Resolution: 5020x3586
    Size: 633.34 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    US Navy
    Commander Task Force (CTF) 70
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

