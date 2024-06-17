240521-N-DM318-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY. 21, 2024) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class James Camden, from Colorado Spring, Colorado, prepares to flush water out of the magazine sprinkler system to replace it with fresh water aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, May. 21, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 19:48 Photo ID: 8486528 VIRIN: 240521-N-DM318-1001 Resolution: 5020x3586 Size: 633.34 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.