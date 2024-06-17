Meal Preperation

240517-N-DM318-1018 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (MAY. 17, 2024) Seaman Nathan Smith, from Gary, Indiana, prepares beef to be served for dinner aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, May. 17, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

