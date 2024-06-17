240517-N-DM318-1015 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (MAY. 17, 2024) Naval Aircrewman Helicopter 1st Class Raven Tresler, from Hanover, Maryland, conducts daily checks inside an MH-60 R Seahawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 prior to air operations on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, May. 17, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 18:55 Photo ID: 8486477 VIRIN: 240517-N-DM318-1015 Resolution: 7829x5222 Size: 806.2 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MH-60 R Seahawk daily checks [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.