240517-N-DM318-1015 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (MAY. 17, 2024) Naval Aircrewman Helicopter 1st Class Raven Tresler, from Hanover, Maryland, conducts daily checks inside an MH-60 R Seahawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 prior to air operations on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, May. 17, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 18:55
|Photo ID:
|8486477
|VIRIN:
|240517-N-DM318-1015
|Resolution:
|7829x5222
|Size:
|806.2 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MH-60 R Seahawk daily checks [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
