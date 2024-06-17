Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-60 R Seahawk daily checks [Image 1 of 2]

    MH-60 R Seahawk daily checks

    JAPAN

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240517-N-DM318-1015 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (MAY. 17, 2024) Naval Aircrewman Helicopter 1st Class Raven Tresler, from Hanover, Maryland, conducts daily checks inside an MH-60 R Seahawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 prior to air operations on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, May. 17, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    MH-60 R Seahawk daily checks
    Meal Preperation

    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

