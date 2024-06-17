USS Alexandria Sailors

240613-N-SS900-1040 SAN DIEGO (June 13, 2024) Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Jon Roberts, from Norco, California, inspects a space aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), June 13, 2024. Alexandria is part of Commander Submarine Squadron 11, home to five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

