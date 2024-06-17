Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Alexandria Sailors [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Alexandria Sailors

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander Submarine Squadron 11

    240613-N-SS900-1040 SAN DIEGO (June 13, 2024) Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Jon Roberts, from Norco, California, inspects a space aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), June 13, 2024. Alexandria is part of Commander Submarine Squadron 11, home to five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 18:46
    Photo ID: 8486454
    VIRIN: 240613-N-SS900-1040
    Resolution: 6080x4053
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: NORCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Alexandria Sailors [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Alexandria Sailors
    USS Alexandria Sailors
    USS Alexandria Sailors
    USS Alexandria Sailors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submarine
    USS Alexandria
    CSS-11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT