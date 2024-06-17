240613-N-SS900-1036 SAN DIEGO (June 13, 2024) Logistics Specialist (Submarine) 2nd Class James F. Clark, from Kansas City, Kansas, processes open purchases aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), June 13, 2024. Alexandria is part of Commander Submarine Squadron 11, home to five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 18:46
|Photo ID:
|8486453
|VIRIN:
|240613-N-SS900-1036
|Resolution:
|5529x4272
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, US
This work, USS Alexandria Sailors [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
