240613-N-SS900-1011 SAN DIEGO (June 13, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Derek Calloway, Clearwater, Florida, inventories medical supplies aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), June 13, 2024. Alexandria is part of Commander Submarine Squadron 11, home to five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 18:46 Photo ID: 8486452 VIRIN: 240613-N-SS900-1011 Resolution: 5193x4013 Size: 1.03 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Alexandria Sailors [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.