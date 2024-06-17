Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4 [Image 98 of 100]

    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP ATTERBURY, In. – The command team from the 149th MEB, Col. Brandye Williams, and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Lester, close out Warfighter 24-4 by awarding dozens of 149th MEB Soldiers at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 16, 2024. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8486440
    VIRIN: 240616-Z-OX664-1790
    Resolution: 1024x752
    Size: 863.76 KB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4 [Image 100 of 100], by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    National Guard
    149th MEB
    149th Signal Company

