KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4

CAMP ATTERBURY, In. – The command team from the 149th MEB, Col. Brandye Williams, and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Lester, close out Warfighter 24-4 by awarding dozens of 149th MEB Soldiers at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 16, 2024. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces.

