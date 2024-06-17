Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve leader celebrates Army’s 249th birthday in heart of ‘Big Apple’ [Image 3 of 7]

    Army Reserve leader celebrates Army's 249th birthday in heart of 'Big Apple'

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.1946

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, served as guest speaker for the U.S. Army’s 249th birthday celebration June 14 in Times Square in New York City. Joining Belanger as guest speakers were James Hendon, commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services, and Lt. Col. John “Rocky” Rhodes, commander of the NYC Recruiting Battalion. The event was highlighted by Belanger administering the Oath of Enlistment to new Army recruits and presenting a U.S. Army Minuteman scholarship along with Ronald “Ron” Shindel, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for New York. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    Army Reserve leader celebrates Army&rsquo;s 249th birthday in heart of &lsquo;Big Apple&rsquo;

    Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    NYC Recruiting Battalion
    Minuteman Scholarship
    99th Readiness Division
    Kris A. Belanger

