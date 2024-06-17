NMCB 11 teaches Latvian Engineers about Water Purification during BALTOPS 24

LIEPĀJA, Latvia (June 18, 2024) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Justin Schacht, assigned to Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit 2, collects water for testing from a Lightweight Water Purification System in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 exercise in Liepāja, Latvia June 18, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

