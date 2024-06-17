Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Repatriation of WW2 Air Force Pilot 2nd Lt. Max Dailey [Image 7 of 8]

    The Repatriation of WW2 Air Force Pilot 2nd Lt. Max Dailey

    IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    The Iowa Army Military Funeral Honors provided funeral services in honor of Airmen 2nd Lt on June 12, 2024 in Charles City, Iowa. Dailey, an Iowan from the city of Cherokee, was a pilot in the Air Force, whose plane was shot down over Romania during World War 2. After being missing for 80 years, Dailey was celebrated in Charles City, Iowa, where he was buried in Riverton Cemetery to be close to his living relatives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 13:36
    Photo ID: 8486159
    VIRIN: 240612-A-AY917-4922
    Resolution: 4048x2700
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: IOWA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Repatriation of WW2 Air Force Pilot 2nd Lt. Max Dailey [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Repatriation of WW2 Air Force Pilot 2nd Lt. Max Dailey
    The Repatriation of WW2 Air Force Pilot 2nd Lt. Max Dailey
    The Repatriation of WW2 Air Force Pilot 2nd Lt. Max Dailey
    The Repatriation of WW2 Air Force Pilot 2nd Lt. Max Dailey
    The Repatriation of WW2 Air Force Pilot 2nd Lt. Max Dailey
    The Repatriation of WW2 Air Force Pilot 2nd Lt. Max Dailey
    The Repatriation of WW2 Air Force Pilot 2nd Lt. Max Dailey
    The Repatriation of WW2 Air Force Pilot 2nd Lt. Max Dailey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    World War 2
    Iowa National Guard
    repatriation ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT