The Repatriation of WW2 Air Force Pilot 2nd Lt. Max Dailey

The Iowa Army Military Funeral Honors provided funeral services in honor of Airmen 2nd Lt on June 12, 2024 in Charles City, Iowa. Dailey, an Iowan from the city of Cherokee, was a pilot in the Air Force, whose plane was shot down over Romania during World War 2. After being missing for 80 years, Dailey was celebrated in Charles City, Iowa, where he was buried in Riverton Cemetery to be close to his living relatives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024