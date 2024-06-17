WASHINGTON (June 18, 2024) Musician 1st Class Kathryn Dobyns, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band during a concert at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington. The performance was part of the band's Concert on the Avenue series, highlighting Navy history and heritage as well as the stories of today's Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 13:19 Photo ID: 8486146 VIRIN: 240618-N-LC494-8031 Resolution: 6967x4645 Size: 21.89 MB Location: WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial [Image 16 of 16], by MCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.