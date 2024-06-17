Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial [Image 8 of 16]

    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    WASHINGTON (June 18, 2024) Chief Musician William Edwards, from Bowie, Maryland, performs with the U.S. Navy Band during a concert at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington. The performance was part of the band's Concert on the Avenue series, highlighting Navy history and heritage as well as the stories of today's Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 13:19
    Photo ID: 8486144
    VIRIN: 240618-N-LC494-5717
    Resolution: 6553x4369
    Size: 15.96 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial [Image 16 of 16], by MCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    people
    music
    outreach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT