Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial

WASHINGTON (June 18, 2024) Members of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in a U.S. Navy Band concert at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington. The performance was part of the band's Concert on the Avenue series, highlighting Navy history and heritage as well as the stories of today's Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

