Multinational forces pose for a group photo after a D-Day remembrance ceremony during Marara 24 in Tahiti, June 6, 2024. Marara 24 is a French-led, multinational exercise designed to advance partners’ abilities to address complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like these reinforce U.S. commitments to our allies and partners in Oceania and raise our collective readiness to address crises and contingencies in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

