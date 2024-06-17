Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4 [Image 53 of 55]

    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP ATTERBURY, In. – The command team from the 149th MEB, Col. Brandye Williams, and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Lester, award several soldiers for their unique skill sets and excellence demonstrated during Warfighter 24-4 following the after-action review at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 16, 2024. The After-Action Review (AAR) hosted by the Army Division East allows participants to provide immediate feedback on a mission's overall success or perceived shortcomings, as well as insights from the First Army’s OC/Ts (Observer, Coach/Trainers). Awards and discussions from AARs cultivate unit morale and esprit de corps, which invoke enthusiasm, devotion, and strong regard for the honor of the unit and is a recognized component of military culture.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 09:49
    Photo ID: 8486018
    VIRIN: 240616-Z-OX664-1199
    Resolution: 1024x617
    Size: 667.53 KB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4 [Image 55 of 55], by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4
    KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    National Guard
    149th MEB
    149th Signal Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT