KYNG's 149th MEB Participates in Multi-State Warfighter 24-4

CAMP ATTERBURY, In. – The command team from the 149th MEB, Col. Brandye Williams, and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Lester, award several soldiers for their unique skill sets and excellence demonstrated during Warfighter 24-4 following the after-action review at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 16, 2024. The After-Action Review (AAR) hosted by the Army Division East allows participants to provide immediate feedback on a mission's overall success or perceived shortcomings, as well as insights from the First Army’s OC/Ts (Observer, Coach/Trainers). Awards and discussions from AARs cultivate unit morale and esprit de corps, which invoke enthusiasm, devotion, and strong regard for the honor of the unit and is a recognized component of military culture.

