352d SOW participates in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift

Spectators at the 75 Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift celebration watch the skies for paratroopers while taking a tour through an MC-130J Commando II belonging to the 352d Special Operations Wing at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Germany, June 16, 2024. The event celebrates the United States’ enduring relationship with Germany and NATO and their combined resolve to stand strong and united to deter and defend every square inch of NATO territory against tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge)

