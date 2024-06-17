Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift [Image 4 of 8]

    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift

    WIESBADEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jeffrey Brenchley 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    An MC-130J Commando II aircraft with the 352nd Special Operations Wing sits on static display as a C-47 airplane drops parachutes with candy in front of spectators and during the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift celebration June 16, 2024, at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Germany. The event celebrates the United States’ enduring relationship with Germany and NATO and their combined resolve to stand strong and united to deter and defend every square inch of NATO territory against tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jeffrey Brenchley)

