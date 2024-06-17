An MC-130J Commando II aircraft with the 352nd Special Operations Wing sits on static display as a C-47 airplane drops parachutes with candy in front of spectators and during the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift celebration June 16, 2024, at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Germany. The event celebrates the United States’ enduring relationship with Germany and NATO and their combined resolve to stand strong and united to deter and defend every square inch of NATO territory against tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jeffrey Brenchley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 03:20 Photo ID: 8485760 VIRIN: 240616-A-VB632-1017 Resolution: 6202x4137 Size: 894.71 KB Location: WIESBADEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Jeffrey Brenchley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.