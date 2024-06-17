Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift [Image 11 of 18]

    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    06.16.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Sgt. Luc Au, a jumpmaster with 1st battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), inspects a Special Operations Command Europe soldier’s parachute during the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift celebration June 16, at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Germany. The event celebrates the United States’ enduring relationship with Germany and NATO and their combined resolve to stand strong and united to deter and defend every square inch of NATO territory against tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 00:39
    Photo ID: 8485682
    VIRIN: 240616-A-BQ261-1003
    Resolution: 1920x1277
    Size: 582.86 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift [Image 18 of 18], by 1SG John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    352d SOW participates in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    352d SOW participates in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift
    352d SOW participates in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    EUCOM
    LGSE24
    BerlinAirlift75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT