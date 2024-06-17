Spectators at the 75 Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift celebration take a tour through an MC-130J Commando II belonging to the 352d Special Operations Wing as World War II era airplanes fly overhead at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Germany, June 16, 2024. The event celebrates the United States’ enduring relationship with Germany and NATO and their combined resolve to stand strong and united to deter and defend every square inch of NATO territory against tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 00:39 Photo ID: 8485680 VIRIN: 240616-A-BQ261-1001 Resolution: 1371x1920 Size: 350.5 KB Location: WIESBADEN, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 352d SOW participates in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift [Image 18 of 18], by 1SG John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.