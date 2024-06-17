Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift [Image 5 of 18]

    SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    06.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Soldiers with Special Operations Command Europe adjust their parachutes on the tarmac during the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift celebration June 15, at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Germany. The event celebrates the United States’ enduring relationship with Germany and NATO and their combined resolve to stand strong and united to deter and defend every square inch of NATO territory against tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 00:39
    Photo ID: 8485672
    VIRIN: 240615-A-BQ261-1073
    Resolution: 1920x1371
    Size: 762.45 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE
    This work, SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    LGSE24
    BerlinAirlift75

