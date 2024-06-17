U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Seymore, a rigger with 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, helps German paratroopers adjust their parachutes during the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift celebration June 15, at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Germany. The event celebrates the United States’ enduring relationship with Germany and NATO and their combined resolve to stand strong and united to deter and defend every square inch of NATO territory against tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 00:39 Photo ID: 8485670 VIRIN: 240615-A-BQ261-1026 Resolution: 1920x1371 Size: 755.13 KB Location: WIESBADEN, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOCEUR paratroopers participate in the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift [Image 18 of 18], by 1SG John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.