240619-N-IG750-1081 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 19, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Jacob Celes, from Sinajana, Guam, poses for a group photo with family members on the pier after the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulled into Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, June 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 21:44
|Photo ID:
|8485518
|VIRIN:
|240619-N-IG750-1081
|Resolution:
|3820x2547
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors greet family on the pier after arriving at Naval Base Guam for scheduled port visit [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Caleb Dyal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
