USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors greet family on the pier after arriving at Naval Base Guam for scheduled port visit

240619-N-IG750-1085 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 19, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Jacob Celes, from Sinajana, Guam, is interviewed by a local media outlet on the pier after the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulled into Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, June 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)

