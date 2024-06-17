Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dyal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240619-N-IG750-1085 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 19, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Jacob Celes, from Sinajana, Guam, is interviewed by a local media outlet on the pier after the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulled into Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, June 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 21:44
    Photo ID: 8485514
    VIRIN: 240619-N-IG750-1085
    Resolution: 4871x3247
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors greet family on the pier after arriving at Naval Base Guam for scheduled port visit [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Caleb Dyal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Guam
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Santa Rita
    Port Visit

