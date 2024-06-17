240619-N-SO660-1005 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 19, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jaylen Bady, from Baltimore, removes a stopper from the anchor chain in the fo’c’sle as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulls into Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, June 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 21:38 Photo ID: 8485499 VIRIN: 240619-N-SO660-1005 Resolution: 3930x2616 Size: 2.74 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Guam for scheduled port visit [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.