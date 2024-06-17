Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Guam for scheduled port visit [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Guam for scheduled port visit

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240619-N-SO660-1051 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 19, 2024) Sailors handle a messenger line in the fo’c’sle as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulls into Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, June 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

