240619-N-SO660-1051 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 19, 2024) Sailors handle a messenger line in the fo’c’sle as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulls into Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, June 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 21:38
|Photo ID:
|8485498
|VIRIN:
|240619-N-SO660-1051
|Resolution:
|3972x2644
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Guam for scheduled port visit [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT