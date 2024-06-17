USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors greet family on the pier after arriving at Naval Base Guam for scheduled port visit

SANTA RITA, Guam (June 19, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Apprentice Cedrine Guzman, from Dededo, Guam, greets family members on the pier as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulls into Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, June 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)
