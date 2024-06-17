SANTA RITA, Guam (June 19, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Apprentice Cedrine Guzman, from Dededo, Guam, greets family members on the pier as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulls into Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, June 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 21:44 Photo ID: 8485492 VIRIN: 240619-N-VY281-1039 Resolution: 2794x1858 Size: 388.73 KB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors greet family on the pier after arriving at Naval Base Guam for scheduled port visit [Image 14 of 14], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.