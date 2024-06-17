NORFOLK, Va. (Jun 18, 2024) Sailors and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command workers load “Tilly”, a carrier crash crane (CVCC), onto the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), using a U.S. Navy Crane Barge (YD 257), Jun 18, 2024. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Steiner)

