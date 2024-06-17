Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ford Brings on "Tilly" [Image 3 of 7]

    Ford Brings on &quot;Tilly&quot;

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Thomas Steiner 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    NORFOLK, Va. (Jun 18, 2024) Sailors and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command workers load “Tilly”, a carrier crash crane (CVCC), onto the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), using a U.S. Navy Crane Barge (YD 257), Jun 18, 2024. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Steiner)

    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    Tilly
    II168

