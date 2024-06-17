Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th SFAB Advisors participate in Rifle Ball during KLS week at Brigade PT [Image 6 of 10]

    4th SFAB Advisors participate in Rifle Ball during KLS week at Brigade PT

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    4th SFAB Advisors participate in a game of Rifle Ball, a sport combining elements of soccer and rugby, during a brigade physical training event hosted by 2nd Battalion. The event concluded the week’s key leader symposium, promoting unit camaraderie and cohesion through friendly competition. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 15:26
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    This work, 4th SFAB Advisors participate in Rifle Ball during KLS week at Brigade PT [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

