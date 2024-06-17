Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mighty Ninety celebrates Juneteenth

    WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing

    Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, signs a commemorative proclamation board in celebration of Juneteenth, at the Base Exchange on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 18, 2024. Juneteenth National Independence Day celebrates the end of slavery and freedom for all African Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mighty Ninety celebrates Juneteenth [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    celebration
    Proclamation
    AFGSC
    Juneteenth
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety

