(U. S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, speaks at the Juneteenth commemorative proclamation signing at the Base Exchange on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 18, 2024. Juneteenth National Independence Day celebrates the end of slavery and freedom for all African Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 13:59 Photo ID: 8484492 VIRIN: 240618-F-SE585-2032 Resolution: 5344x3556 Size: 841.24 KB Location: WYOMING, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mighty Ninety celebrates Juneteenth [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.