Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia

Maj. Gen. Jami C. Shawley, Joint Staff J5 Staff Director for Strategic Initiatives, takes part in the Stripes and Stars Festival at Independence Hall June 14 to celebrate the shared birthday of two of our country’s greatest symbols of freedom – the American Flag and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)

