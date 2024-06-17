Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia [Image 5 of 8]

    Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Jami C. Shawley, Joint Staff J5 Staff Director for Strategic Initiatives, takes part in the Stripes and Stars Festival at Independence Hall June 14 to celebrate the shared birthday of two of our country’s greatest symbols of freedom – the American Flag and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 12:28
    Photo ID: 8484157
    VIRIN: 240614-A-VH612-1528
    Resolution: 901x2015
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia
    Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia
    Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia
    Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia
    Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia
    Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia
    Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia
    Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Flag Day
    99th Readiness Division
    249th Army Birthday
    Jami C. Shawley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT