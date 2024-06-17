Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds soar over Selfridge [Image 11 of 17]

    Thunderbirds soar over Selfridge

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2009

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Selfridge Air Show, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, June 7-9, 2024. The Thunderbirds perform at air shows across the country to showcase the capabilities of the United States Air Force, its Airmen, and the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2009
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8484137
    VIRIN: 090624-F-IH091-5007
    Resolution: 7607x4883
    Size: 23.42 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Michigan
    Thunderbirds
    Air Force
    Selfridge

